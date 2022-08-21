Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 225,300 shares traded.

Evgen Pharma Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £9.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.75.

About Evgen Pharma

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

