EvidenZ (BCDT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,462.00

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $5,462.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095053 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

