extraDNA Price Down 44.9% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $59,503.43 and approximately $36,543.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.36 or 0.99870547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00217286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00136633 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00236943 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005481 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.