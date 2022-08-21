Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Reduced by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $35,101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 57,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

XOM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,128,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,972. The company has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

