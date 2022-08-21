Feeder.finance (FEED) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $159,082.71

Feeder.finance (FEED) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Feeder.finance has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. One Feeder.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Feeder.finance has a total market capitalization of $159,082.71 and $19,165.00 worth of Feeder.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feeder.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00096059 BTC.

Feeder.finance Coin Profile

Feeder.finance (CRYPTO:FEED) is a coin. Feeder.finance’s official Twitter account is @investfeed.

Feeder.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feeder.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feeder.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feeder.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feeder.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feeder.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.