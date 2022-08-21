Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.62 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

