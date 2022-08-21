Fiduciary Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $240.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

