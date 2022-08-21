Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $966,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.32. The company had a trading volume of 325,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.84.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

