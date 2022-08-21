Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after buying an additional 1,023,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,500. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

