Financial Analysis: Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) versus Its Rivals

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 678 3654 8929 253 2.65

Valuation and Earnings

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.25%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 48.01%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -7.55 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.89 billion $2.08 billion 15.29

Cyxtera Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.77% -19.27% -6.49%

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies rivals beat Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

