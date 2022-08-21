FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $544,307.65

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $544,307.65 and $152.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

