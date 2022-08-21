First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Shares Bought by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. First National comprises about 1.3% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of First National worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in First National in the 4th quarter valued at $6,449,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

First National Stock Performance

FXNC remained flat at $17.50 during trading on Friday. 178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

First National Dividend Announcement

First National Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

