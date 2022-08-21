First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.93% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $188,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 792,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,182. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

