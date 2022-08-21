Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVVC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

