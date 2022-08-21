Flamingo (FLM) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week

Flamingo (FLM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.



Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

