Flamingo (FLM) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week

Flamingo (FLM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Flamingo Coin Profile
Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.
Flamingo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.
