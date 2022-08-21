Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 200,265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,265 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $81,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.