Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 306,433 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,370,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,433 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $368,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.