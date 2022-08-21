Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 4,211,422 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 2.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 4.73% of Pinterest worth $772,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 72.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

