Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.