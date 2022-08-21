Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 1.83% of Verisk Analytics worth $621,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

VRSK opened at $200.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

