Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377,390 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after buying an additional 1,822,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

