Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New $8.42 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 15,983,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,064,702. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,280 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

