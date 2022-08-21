Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 46,830 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

HDB opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

