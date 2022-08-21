Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47,841 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $238.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day moving average is $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

