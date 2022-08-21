Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 2,435 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.52% of Dollar General worth $263,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 158.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $253.86 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

