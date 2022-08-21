Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 92,780 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92,780 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $821,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Visa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $212.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

