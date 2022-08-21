FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at FMC
In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FMC Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.
FMC Company Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
