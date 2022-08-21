Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Up 20.0 %
FL traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,665,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $61.50.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.
Further Reading
