Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,597,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,083,440. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on F. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

