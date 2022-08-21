ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

ForgeRock Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,943. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Several equities analysts have commented on FORG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

