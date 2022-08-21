ForTube (FOR) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

ForTube (FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $2.02 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00094051 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

