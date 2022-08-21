Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ FWP opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.
About Forward Pharma A/S
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.