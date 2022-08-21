Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 4.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Franco-Nevada worth $46,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,390,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,797,000 after buying an additional 294,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 376,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,740. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $122.38 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

