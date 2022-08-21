Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$220.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$194.54.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$166.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$170.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$157.31 and a 1-year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

About Franco-Nevada

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.