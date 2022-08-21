Frenchie Network (FREN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Frenchie Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Frenchie Network has a total market cap of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

