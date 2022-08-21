Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 4 0 2.44 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 646.75%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 260.75%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.39% 6.18% 2.52% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -336.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.32 $2.15 billion $0.87 7.21 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune and oncology diseases; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 90 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 49 hospitals, 88 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. This segment also provides services in the field of fertility treatments through 33 clinics and additional 39 sites across 10 countries on 3 continents. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and offers services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment provides project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease. The company is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

