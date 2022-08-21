fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Raised to $8.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush downgraded fuboTV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.46.

FUBO stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

