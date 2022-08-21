FY2022 EPS Estimates for PhenixFIN Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PhenixFIN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for PhenixFIN’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

PhenixFIN stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. PhenixFIN has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21.

PhenixFIN Dividend Announcement

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Insider Activity

In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.90 per share, with a total value of $46,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PhenixFIN stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

(Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.