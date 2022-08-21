Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

