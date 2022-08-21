GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $417,876.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GAMEE
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,380,499 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
GAMEE Coin Trading
