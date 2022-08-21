Gather (GTH) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gather (GTH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Gather has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $221,563.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gather has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003785 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

