Gems Market Cap Tops $129,752.14 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $129,752.14 and approximately $19,784.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.68 or 1.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094535 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

