Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GENI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $981.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 387,905 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 104,663 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

