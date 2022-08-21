Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

Shares of GIGNY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Genting Singapore has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

