Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 661 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 580 ($7.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 390 ($4.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £971.76 million and a PE ratio of 2,437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 401.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.18. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 364 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($9.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Paul James bought 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

