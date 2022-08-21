Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $69,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

