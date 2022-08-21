Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.