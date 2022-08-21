governance ZIL (GZIL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,071.00

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One governance ZIL coin can now be purchased for $13.97 or 0.00065036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $11,071.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About governance ZIL

governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire governance ZIL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

