governance ZIL Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.58 Million (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One governance ZIL coin can now be purchased for $13.53 or 0.00064127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $11,009.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00768736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

governance ZIL Profile

The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

