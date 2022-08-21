Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $79,375.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.91 or 0.07557402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00155855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00256893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00722312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00550694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.